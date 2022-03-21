Ex-Tottenham Hotspur youngster George Marsh has surprised the AFC Wimbledon faithful with his quality this season.

Marsh had spent 14 years in the Spurs academy before being released in the summer when he signed a three-year-deal with Wimbledon.

Mark Robinson spoke highly of Marsh upon his arrival at Plough Lane along with fellow young midfielder Luke McCormick. However, his career with the club started slowly.

Marsh then struggled for regular minutes at the start of the season, with midfield duo of Anthony Hartigan and Alex Woodyard holding the shirts, which he admitted frustrated him greatly. He also struggled with a foot injury early in the campaign which kept him out of the frame for a further six weeks.

However, since getting his chance, he has turned into the Dons’ most consistent performer.

The stats behind the success

One of his biggest attributes has been his defensive solidity. Completing 2.3 tackles per 90 and 0.5 blocks per 90, according to WhoScored. this puts him 2nd in defensive contributions behind Woodyard, having only played 22 times in the league.

On the ball, Marsh controls the Wimbledon midfield effectively, with a 70% pass completion, the accuracy of his long balls are also impressive. His work-rate is unmatched with the Wimbledon fanbase appreciating his non-stop running and fighting spirit.

In the future, Robinson will want Marsh to find a killer pass more often with his attacking output lacking at the moment for the 23-year-old. Under Robinson though, Marsh will have time and the opportunity to develop into the deeper midfield role over the coming years.

The Dons certainly have a young talent here who will be pivotal in their relegation fight.