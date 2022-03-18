Nottingham Forest host Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday evening.

Nottingham Forest have already knocked out both Arsenal and holders Leicester City at the City Ground in earlier rounds, and now turn their attention to Liverpool in the quarter-final.

Liverpool overcame Shrewsbury Town, Cardiff City, and Norwich City in rounds three, four, and five. They have rotated heavily previously and could do so again against Steve Cooper’s side.

The Reds have won their last nine games in the Premier League and are one of, if not the, in-form team in England at the moment.

Nottingham Forest will need to be at their best to have any chance of causing an upset, a view shared by BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the BBC Sport official website, Lawrenson sees the game going in favour of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“It is going to be close, but with Liverpool in this kind of form it is hard to back anyone to beat them at the moment,” he said, opting for a 1-0 away win.

The pundit is ‘competing’ with the singer of punk band LIFE, Mez Green, in his predictions. The musician is a Liverpool fan, and has sided with the club he supports with a 3-1 prediction.

As well as Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, the FA Cup quarter-final plays host to an all Premier League double with Crystal Palace v Everton and Southampton v Manchester City, whilst Championship side Middlesbrough host Champions League winners Chelsea.