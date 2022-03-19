Sheffield United face local rivals Barnsley at lunchtime today when they will be looking to bounce back after failing to win in their past two games.

Last time out, Sheffield United failed to score away at Blackpool and will be trying to ensure they don’t blank today against struggling Barnsley.

Their failure to win their past two games has seen them fall to 9th in the table but they are still only one point off QPR in 6th.

Barnsley are on a good run of form and are just two points off 21st place Reading. Depending on results this weekend, they could end up outside the relegation zone.

The added heat of a South Yorkshire derby will add to the task for the Blades.

Sheffield United team news

It was confirmed on Friday that confirmed that the Blades are expecting several players to return to the team over the next week or two. The likes of George Baldock, Edna Stevens, John Fleck and Ben Davies are all coming back into the selection fold. That being said, options are still limited for today’s tie.

However, Charlie Goode has returned to parent club Brentford after picking up an injury, while Rhian Brewster and Jayden Bogle won’t play again this season.

Predicted XI

Foderingham (GK)

Gordon

Egan

Robinson

Osborn

Berge

Norwood

Norrington-Davies

Gibbs-White

Hourihane

Sharp

Bounce back…

Sheffield United need to ensure they bounce back quickly to keep their promotion hopes alive this season. They came into form after the turn of the year and looked set to get their place in the play-offs as they look to return to the Premier League.

On-loan talent Morgan Gibbs-White will be hoping to add to his eight goals and seven assists this season to boost Sheffield United’s hopes.