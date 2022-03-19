Wigan Athletic and Morecambe face off in League One action this afternoon.

The Latics come into this fixture just four points off the top spot with two games in hand over high-flying Rotherham United. Wigan Athletic have won three of their last five games, keeping a clean sheet in all three victories.

Morecambe will be looking to turn around what has been a poor second half of the season for them. The Shrimps are currently sitting in the relegation zone having not won a league game since January.

The Latics have been superb on the road this season, picking up 40 points from 18 away games, more than any other team in the division. However, they aren’t as consistent at home, dropping 18 points at the DW Stadium.

Morecambe on the other hand will be hoping to put their torrid league form to an end having only picked up five points since January.

Wigan Athletic team news

Midfielder Jordan Cousins continues to be unavailable due to dealing with a thigh injury he picked up in December.

Glen Rea has also had his loan terminated by parent club Luton Town after suffering a knee injury that requires surgery. Striker Charlie Wyke is also sidelined after suffering a cardiac arrest in training last November.

Predicted XI

Amos (GK)

Tilt

Whatmough

Kerr

Darikwa

Power

Naylor

Bennett

Humphrys

Keane

Magennis

It is unlikely that there would be any major changes coming into this one due to The Latics’ recent form and the minimal injury list. Wigan Athletic have been one of League One’s strongest sides this season after nearly going bankrupt just two seasons ago.

At times they’ve looked unstoppable this season, causing The Millers to look over their shoulder as the gap between the top two decreases. Will Keane has stepped up to the plate perfectly, filling the shoes of goal machine Wyke during his absence.

The game kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.