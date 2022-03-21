AFC Wimbledon signed Chelsea youngster Henry Lawrence on loan in the summer to bolster their weak defensive options.

The 20-year-old Cobham graduate joined on a season-long loan deal back in August looking to gain first-team experience.

It was a real coup for the Wombles at the time with the youngster having represented England at both U19 and U20 level in the past.

Lawrence quickly established himself as first choice right-back but also featured on the left-hand side when needed. His defensive capabilities were obvious from the outset, only being dribbled past 0.4 times per game which is excellent for a full-back in a struggling side, according to WhoScored.

Offensively, Lawrence has been a serious asset. Despite only registering one assist so far in his 17 appearances, he has created ten chances for the Dons at 0.43 chances created per 90, the best of all the club’s defenders.

Frustratingly for Wimbledon, Lawrence has been out with a hamstring problem which has seen him sidelined since December and they have not won a league game since then showing his importance to the side. However, he returned to the side away at Cheltenham Town over the weekend which is a big boost going into the final stages of the campaign.

Cleary he has the capability and potential to go to a higher level, but playing under Mark Robinson consistently could help his development.

He is under contract at Chelsea until 2023. However, with the abundance of young right-backs at the current European champions, the Dons should try and tempt him away from Stamford Bridge.