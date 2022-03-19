Nottingham Forest face Liverpool this weekend in the FA Cup quarter-finals as Steve Cooper’s side look to make their way to Wembley.

Nottingham Forest are currently unbeaten in nine games and will look to continue that this weekend, but facing Premier League opposition Liverpool, this won’t be an easy task.

Liverpool are on good form at the moment and are looking to take over the Premier League title race, but Forest have showed time and time again this season that they’re up for a challenge.

In previous rounds of the cup, Forest have already knocked out two Premier League oppositions: Arsenal and Leicester City.

One man who could help Forest bridge the League difference between Forest and Liverpool is Middlesbrough loanee Djed Spence.

What the stats say…

Spence signed on loan for Nottingham Forest at the beginning of the season and has been crucial down that right-hand side ever since.

The wing-back has scored three goals this season, with one of these being an important goal against Leicester City, and he has provided four assists. Spence averages 1.8 dribbles per game and wins an average of 1.6 fouls, showing just how important he is going forward.

Defensively the 21-year-old has been brilliant too – picking up an average of 1.4 tackles per game and intercepting 1.5 passes per game.

All of this has led the Englishman to be loved among Forest fans, but with Spence only playing at the City Ground on loan and Premier League clubs having shown interest in the young star, it will be difficult to keep him around.

Spence could definitely cement himself in Forest folklore if he does help Cooper’s side to Wembley with a win against Liverpool.

The game, taking place at City Ground, kicks off at 18:00 on Sunday.