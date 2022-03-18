Sheffield Wednesday sold winger Andre Green to Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava in the summer transfer window.

Green’s move from Sheffield Wednesday to Slovan Bratislava was one of the more eyebrow-raising transfers of last summer.

Andre Green has completed his permanent transfer to Slovak Super Liga side @SKSlovan. We would like to wish @AndreGreen_ all the best for the future #swfc pic.twitter.com/6QOpcyU1JJ — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) August 19, 2021

The winger had spent his entire career prior playing in England and had only been with the Owls since January. However, given his limited game time at Hillsborough, a departure made sense for all parties. Across all competitions, Green had only played 15 times for Sheffield Wednesday, managing one assist in the process.

And, it’s safe to say that the move has paid off for the 23-year-old.

Green has made the most of his chance to impress abroad, putting up some impressive numbers for Vladimir Weiss’ Slovan Bratislava side.

Across all competitions, the former Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa man has scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 28 outings for the Fortuna Liga club. Cup competitions are where Green has flourished, scoring five goals in three Slovnaft Cup games and four times in six games in the Europa Conference League.

During his time in England, Green was unable to chip in with as many goals or assists as he would have hoped, but he has really found his end product in Slovakia.

Operating on either wing or through the middle as a centre-forward, Green helped Slovan Bratislava finish at the top of the table in the regular season, losing only once. Now in the play-off, Green and co remain top, having lost only one league game all season.