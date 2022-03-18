West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce has provided fans with injury updates on three key players in his press conference ahead of tomorrow’s game away at Bristol City, as confirmed by Express & Star journalist Joseph Masi.

The Baggies boss has confirmed that American striker Daryl Dike is set to start the match on the bench. He also stated that goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is set to make the squad despite suffering with an illness.

However, Bruce admitted that forward Andy Carroll is a doubt for the game having sustained a “minor knock”.

Steve Bruce just held his pre-Bristol City presser. Daryl Dike expected to be on the bench. Sam Johnstone has been ill but is expected to make it. Andy Carroll a doubt with a minor knock. #wba — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) March 18, 2022

The club are in a decent run of form having dropped out of contention for promotion earlier this season.

After a win against Fulham mid-week, Bruce will be keen to capitalise on their upturn in form during this tie against Nigel Pearson’s side.

Selection crisis

Karlan Grant has been a regular feature for West Bromwich Albion and now, given the injuries in attack, is surely a dead cert to feature in this game.

This injury to Carroll comes at a bad time for Bruce’s outfit. West Brom are still in with an outside chance of finishing in a play-off position. They have a fairly easy run-in too. Despite playing Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest before the end of the season, the club also face the likes of Barnsley, Reading and Blackpool in matches which they should be taking three points from.

As they prepare to face a topsy-turvy Bristol City side, Bruce will be hoping no more late injury issues crop up ahead of kick-off.