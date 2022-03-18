Blackburn Rovers let German midfielder Lewis Holtby leave the club at the end of last season.

Blackburn Rovers released the former Spurs and Hamburg man upon the end of his contract last summer, freeing him to search for a new club as a free agent.

In his two-year spell at Ewood Park, the popular playmaker managed to chip in with four goals and five assists. Although injury limited his involvement at times, Holtby still managed to make 56 appearances for the Championship club across all competitions.

He didn’t have to wait long before finding a new club either. Holtby was snapped up by German second-tier side Holsten Kiel in August 2021, coming in to add some experience to their midfield ranks in a free transfer deal.

Since then, the former Blackburn Rovers midfielder has managed to hold down a starting role for much of the campaign.

He experienced a change in manager a little over a month into his time with Holsten Kiel, with Marcel Rapp coming in to replace Ole Werner, the man who brought him to the club.

Despite the managerial switch, Holtby has managed to maintain a place in the starting XI for much of the season. The 31-year-old has played 17 times across all competitions, chipping in with three assists in the process.

Similar to his time with Blackburn Rovers, Holtby has operated heavily in a deeper midfield role while also playing further forward as an attacking midfielder at times. He has helped Holsten Kiel to 13th place as it stands, though they are currently on a run of four consecutive league defeats.