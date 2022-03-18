Middlesbrough host Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter final tomorrow evening.

Middlesbrough are hoping to make it a hat-trick of Premier League scalps when they take on Champions League winners Chelsea this weekend.

They have already overcome both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in earlier rounds.

Having won just one of their last three games, Boro come into the game with the Blues in mixed form.

However, they have won nine in a row at the Riverside and will look to continue this fine home form against Chelsea in front of a sell-out crowd.

Team news

Sammy Ameobi, Darnell Fisher, and Martin Payero are long-term absentees and won’t play a part against Chelsea.

Andraz Sporar, James Lea Siliki, and Riley McGree have all missed Boro’s last few games through illness.

But although McGree will continue to recover and miss tomorrow’s quarter-final, manager Chris Wilder revealed that Sporar and Siliki are back in contention.

However, it is not known whether they will be fit enough to start.

Predicted XI

GK – Joe Lumley

RWB – Isaiah Jones

CB – Anfernee Dijskteel

CB – Dael Fry

CB – Paddy McNair

LWB – Neil Taylor

CM – Jonny Howson

CM – Matt Crooks

CM – Marcus Tavernier

ST – Andraz Sporar

ST – Folarin Balogun

If Middlesbrough opt for this starting eleven this would be the same side that started against Manchester United at Old Trafford. The only change they made against Spurs was Duncan Watmore for Balogun up top.

Sporar could be rested given his recent absence, with Watmore, Aaron Connolly or fifth round match-winner Josh Coburn starting in his place.

Elsewhere, Marc Bola could start at left wing-back instead of Taylor, but the rest of the side is almost certain to be selected as predicted.