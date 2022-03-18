Hull City manager Shota Arveladze has revealed in a club interview that goalkeeper Nathan Baxter could be available for selection ahead of the Tigers’ clash against Luton Town this weekend.

The Georgian coach, who only joined the club earlier this year, has stated that the Chelsea loanee, 23, is ready for selection having returned to training after a month-and-a-half-long lay-off.

He has not featured for the club since playing against Swansea City at the back end of January.

“Nathan could be back this weekend,” said Arveladze.

“He has trained with the team. He’s had a full session so we’ll probably take him (to the game) if he feels fine.”

Another boost

Baxter’s return from injury will certainly be a boost for Arveladze as he hopes to build a string of good results after beating Coventry City this week.

The club’s form under the new boss has been mixed since he replaced previous coach Grant McCann earlier this year.

The club look to have successfully bridged the gap between themselves and the relegation-threatened pack, currently sitting a comfortable 13 points clear of the drop zone.

However, Arveladze will definitely be glad of Baxter’s return as it adds another option between the sticks. Prior to his injury, Baxter, whose previous loans have taken him to the likes of Accrington Stanley, Solihull Moors and Ross County, had made 14 appearances for the club.

Matt Ingram appears to have confirmed his spot as number one but a bit of healthy competition could push him even further.

Hull City face a tough test in their next game this weekend when they face promotion hopefuls Luton Town – one of this season’s surprise packages.