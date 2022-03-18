Birmingham City’s loaned-in winger Onel Hernandez is poised to under surgery on a thumb injury during the international break.

After spending the first half of the season with Middlesbrough, Hernandez has put in some impressive performances on loan at Birmingham City.

The Blues recruited him on a deal until the end of the season and since his arrival, the Cuban has managed three goals and two assists in 14 games. Hernandez has featured in a range of positions, even filling in at left-back as Bowyer’s side defeated Bristol City 2-1 earlier this month.

The 29-year-old’s performances had earned him another call-up to the Cuba squad, but it remains unclear if he will feature for his county.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, Bowyer has revealed Hernandez is set to undergo surgery on his thumb. While the operation won’t keep him out of any Birmingham City games, it is unknown as to whether he will be going away with Leones del Caribe.

“Onel is meant to be going, he’s having an operation on his thumb so I don’t know what’s happening with Onel,” Bowyer said.

“That won’t cost him any game time but that’s why I don’t know if he’s going away to the international because he is having it in the international break.”

Up next for the Blues…

Before the international break, Birmingham City travel to South Wales to face Swansea City.

Both sides would have hoped they’d be further up the Championship table by now. While the Blues sit in a disappointing 20th, the Swans occupy 15th. A win for Bowyer’s men would put them within three points of Russell Martin’s side and could see them rise as high as 18th.

Hernandez has put in a couple of quiet performances recently, so it will be hoped that he can get back to his best as Birmingham City battle to get back to winning ways.