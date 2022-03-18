A trio of Sunderland youngsters have been called up by England’s U19s and U20s sides, as confirmed by The Chronicle.

Dennis Cirkin and Dan Neil have both been named in England’s U20s, whilst impressive centre-half Callum Doyle has been added to the U19 roster.

Cirkin and Neil will team up with head coach Andy Edwards as they prepare to face Poland and Germany as part of the U20s Elite League Programme. The duo made their first appearances for their national side at this level in September and November respectively.

Ian Foster, manager of England U19s, has decided to bring Doyle back into the fold following his debut for the Three Lions last September. He will be part of the squad pushing to qualify for the U19 Euro finals ahead of the summer.

League One’s stature

Given their history, Sunderland are certainly a side who are looking to move back up the football pyramid and return to the elite of the English game in years to come.

The inclusion of these players in England’s youth sides at this level is certainly testament to the club’s stature and ambitions.

Out of both of the full squads, only Villa loanees Kaine Kesler Hayden and Aaron Ramsey, at MK Dons and Cheltenham Town respectively, as well as Lincoln City’s Arsenal loanee Brooke Norton-Cuffy, are the only players from the third and fourth tiers of English football to be included.

For half of those to be Sunderland stars is a great achievement for the club as they look to return to their former glories in the coming years.