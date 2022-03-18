Sheffield United first-team coach Jack Lester has confirmed free agent defender Andre Wisdom is bidding to earn a contract at Bramall Lane.

Wisdom, 28, has been without a club since departing Derby County at the end of his contract last summer.

The former Liverpool youngster recently spent a spell training with Birmingham City amid their shortage of centre-back options. However, the Blues opted against offering him a deal and manager Lee Bowyer stated on Thursday that Wisdom had linked up with fellow Championship side Sheffield United.

Now, as quoted by Yorkshire Live, Sheffield United coach Lester has confirmed the news.

The Blades’ first-team coach revealed the defender has been with the club for a couple of days and added a decision will be made in “a week or so” as they look to bolster their defensive options.

“Yeah, he’s training and we’ll see how he gets on,” Lester said.

“He’s been here a couple of days and I think it will be a week or so before a decision is made.

“He had a couple of games at Birmingham and has been down there training. Obviously, he’s out of contract, so has not had any competitive football.

The Blades’ current options

With both Chris Basham and Charlie Goode sidelined through injury, young Kyron Gordon has come into Sheffield United’s first-team fold in recent weeks.

Kacper Lopata, who has spent much of this season on loan with Southend United, has been back amongst the senior side too, with the aforementioned Gordon starting alongside Jack Robinson and John Egan in the 0-0 draw with Blackpool last time out.

Ben Osborn had to fill in at right wing-back in the absence of George Baldock and Jayden Bogle too, so another option wouldn’t go amiss. Before a decision is made on Wisdom though, he will have to prove that he is sharp and ready to step up, with Birmingham City boss Bowyer labelling some of his displays as rusty while featuring for the Blues’ U23s.