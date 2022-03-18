Coventry City winger Callum O’Hare has spoken to Sky Sports on how he deals with comparisons to former teammate and Manchester City starlet Jack Grealish.

The former Aston Villa youngster played with Grealish before embarking on a handful of loan moves before sealing a permanent deal with Coventry City in 2021.

O’Hare told Sky that he understands the comparisons but remains determined to use them to his advantage.

He said: “I can kind of see it because we both play in a similar way and we both get fouled a lot. But we’re obviously two different players and he’s doing his thing now. I’m really happy for him as he really deserves it.

“In ability he would push me in training and he’d always give me advice and that really meant a lot. Hopefully I’ve learned from it.”

One specific comparison made between the two players is the number of fouls they face from game-to-game.

On the matter, O’Hare said: “I play through all my injuries, even if I get niggles and knocks I’ll still play. But that one against Preston, I got fouled so many times that I couldn’t walk.

He will certainly be looking to replicate the career trajectory of his former teammate in the coming years.

Three years his senior, Grealish had been playing his final year in the Championship just before his 23rd birthday and O’Hare will surely be looking to make this season his final one in the second tier.

An inconsistent run of form has seen Coventry City drop out of contention for the play-offs but O’Hare’s exploits this season could still see him move to a Premier League club next season.

Manager Mark Robins will most certainly be keen to keep the 23-year-old on his books but his three goals and five assists this season have been impressive and could well garner interest.

Coventry City have lost three of their last four matches to make the push for promotion much, much harder for the side. However, they have the opportunity to pick up three points tomorrow against Wayne Rooney’s lowly Derby County side and reignite their charge for a return to the top flight for the first time since 2001.