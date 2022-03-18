AFC Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has praised veteran Gary Cahill’s influence in the dressing room in an interview with local news publication The Bournemouth Echo.

Former England international Cahill joined the Dorset outfit last year from Crystal Palace and Parker has said, despite the defender’s exploits on the field, it is in the dressing room where he seems to have made the most impact.

Parker told the Echo: “Definitely at this present moment in time, obviously Gaz has not played as much as probably he would like.

“And what I’m asking of Gaz is very different to what it was, maybe at the start when he was playing.

“He’s that voice in that change room to have even if you’re playing or not playing.

“He’s got vast experience and could be a massive part in terms of getting us over the line.”

Bournemouth’smanager appears to favour Liverpool loanee Nat Phillips and Lloyd Kelly as a defensive partnership at present but refuses to rule out further on-field involvement from Cahill in the coming weeks.

‘Getting us over the line’

Bournemouth are currently battling to maintain second place in the Championship as they hunt for automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Parker’s side are in second and present and are now three points clear of Huddersfield Town and also with three games in hand.

The Southern outfit have been in fine fettle this season with star striker Dominic Solanke picking up 23 goals in all competitions as the club try to return to the top flight.

The introduction of Cahill has certainly added a great level of experience and leadership to the squad which is to be incredibly important to Bournemouth at the business end of the season.

Parker has fielded a relatively young squad throughout the campaign with Jaidon Anthony, Dominic Solanke, Mark Travers and Lloyd Kelly – their top four appearance makers this season – all 24 or under.

Cahill had an illustrious Premier League career, playing for the likes of Aston Villa, Bolton Wanderers, Chelsea and Crystal Palace before making the move to the Cherries.

He also won two Premier Leagues, two FA Cups, a League Cup and a Champions League during his time with Chelsea.

The Derbyshire born defender was also an England regular, making 61 appearances and scoring five times for the Three Lions over an eight year period.