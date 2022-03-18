Reading host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Interim boss Paul Ince will be hoping that his side will be able to perform a lot better against Blackburn Rovers than they have in recent games. With only two points between them and the relegation zone, the Royals will be aiming to end their four game winless streak.

Rovers on the other hand will be wanting to build upon their convincing 3-1 win against Derby County. A victory tomorrow would be the first time they have won two games in a row since December.

A win for Reading could seem the move five points ahead of Barnsley and potentially reduce the gap between them and Birmingham City.

The Lancastrians could move above Huddersfield town into third place if they are able to take all three points in Berkshire tomorrow.

Reading team news

Midfielder Felipe Araruna will not feature in this fixture after dislocating his knee in Reading’s FA Cup defeat to Kidderminster Harriers back in January. Playmaker John Swift will also be missing from the action after an illness has kept him out of Reading’s last two games. Loanee Baba Rahman suffered a hamstring injury against Preston North End in February and is still in the recovery stages.

Youngster Femi Azeez is unavailable after injuring his ankle against Kiddy back in January. Alen Halilovic is set to make a return at the start of April, currently playing with the U23s due to recovering from an injured hamstring. Serbian Dejan Tetek has also damaged his hamstring and will not be available until the end of April.

Predicted XI

Southwood (GK)

McIntyre

Holmes

Morrison

Yiadom

Drinkwater

Rinomhota

Ejaria

Laurent

Ince

Joao

Reading face an extremely difficult challenge if they want to remain in the Championship come the end of the season. The Royals were deducted six points after breaching financial fair-play regulations. They seem to concede a lot of goals and have looked defensively inept. After letting in 10 goals in their last four games, The Royals are fortunate that Rovers’ top goal-scorer Ben Brereton Diaz is out with an ankle injury.

The game kicks off at 15:00 tomorrow and looks to be an entertaining one with Blackburn Rovers surely wanting to pile the misery on a vulnerable Reading side.