AFC Wimbledon loanee Aaron Pressley has returned to parent club Brentford with injury prematurely ending his spell, as reported on their official website.

The Scottish striker, 20, has suffered with consistent hamstring trouble which has now ended his season.

Pressley scored four times in 24 appearances for the Dons in League One and will certainly be a loss for them as they battle to stave off relegation to the fourth tier.

Born in Edinburgh, he cut his teeth at local side Heart of Midlothian before moving to England with Aston Villa’s academy.

The youngster is a hot prospect for Brentford, netting 19 times in 2020-21 for the B team under coach Neil McFarlane so far.

Building for the future

If he can maintain his fitness, there is no doubt that Pressley could become a part of Brentford’s side next season. However, for AFC Wimbledon, the injury problem leaves them lacking in a key area.

The Dons have scored just 39 goals in 37 games this season with impressive midfielder Jack Rudoni, wide man Ayoub Assal and striker Ollie Palmer tied on eight goals in all competitions for the club.

Their manager, Mark Robinson, will surely be disappointed in Pressley’s return to his parent club as the inclusion of a great young striker could have seriously bolstered the club’s chances of staying up.

The club are currently clear of the relegation zone but are in a dire run of form having failed to win a game since 7th December last year.

Next up, they face Cheltenham Town on Saturday.