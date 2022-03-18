Middlesbrough duo Folarin Balogun and Djed Spence have earned places in the England U21 squad for their upcoming fixtures.

Middlesbrough loanee Balogun joined in January from Premier League club Arsenal and is starting to find his feet at the Riverside.

So far in 12 Championship appearances he has two goals and two assists, with both of his Boro goals having come in his last three games, away at Sheffield United and Birmingham City.

Balogun has already made five appearances in England’s U21 setup and has scored one goal. His only goal for the Young Lions came against the Czech Republic in their last outing in Euro 2023 qualifying.

The other Middlesbrough player called up is Djed Spence, who is currently plying his trade out on loan at Nottingham Forest, and he has been making a huge impact at the City Ground.

The wing-back has rightfully earned his first call-up to Lee Carsley’s England U21 side after impressing so far this season. In 36 games in all competitions he has found the net three times and registered a further five assists.

The duo will be looking to play a part for the Young Lions when they take on both Albania and Andorra in Euro 2023 qualifiers during the international break.

England sit second in their Euro qualifying group, Group G, with 10 points from four games after winning three and drawing one. They are behind the Czech Republic who are first on 13 points from six games and so England have two games in hand on the side above them.