Former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has emerged as a contender for the Stoke City job as the pressure mounts on current boss Michael O’Neill, according to The Mirror.

The German coach could be in line to step in with O’Neill receiving criticism from Potters fans. The club have failed to win in their last nine Championship games.

The former Northern Ireland boss, who was appointed in late 2019, is now facing the prospect of the sack and Farke could be the man to replace him.

Farke was dismissed by Norwich City having guided them to the Premier League twice. The ex-Borussia Dortmund B team manager coached the club to two Championship promotions but failed to convince that he would keep them up this season and was replaced by Dean Smith at Carrow Road.

Since then, Farke joined Russian side Krasnodar but left the club without overseeing a game in light of Russia’s invasions of Ukraine.

Manager O’Neill was quoted in The Mirror piece saying that the efforts of his Stoke City players must improve, insisting that he understands it may not be enough to keep him in the job.

“We have to show more and believe more,” he said.

“It isn’t good enough and won’t be good enough to keep them at this club. It will not be good enough to keep me at this club, I am honest enough to know that as well. We concede goals far too easy and lack a bit of physical presence upfront, there is no doubt about that.”

Proven track record

Farke is certainly a coach with an excellent track record at Championship level. The German led Norwich City to two automatic promotions and promoted entertaining football in the Premier League too, despite it not being enough to stave off relegation.

He wasn’t given the chance to prove if he could pull off a great escape this season but Stoke City, a second-tier side with a Premier League legacy, could be the perfect project for him.

If Farke joins Stoke City, it see him team up with veteran Bosnian midfielder Mario Vrancic, who he coached at Carrow Road.