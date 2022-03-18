Sunderland playmaker Alex Pritchard is poised to return to training next week but will definitely miss this weekend’s clash against Lincoln City.

The 28-year-old has played a role of growing importance and the season has progressed, thoroughly impressing in attacking midfielder for Sunderland.

However, Pritchard has now missed the last two League One games, watching on from the sidelines due to an ankle injury as Alex Neil’s men have picked up back-to-back wins over strugglers Crewe Alexandra and Fleetwood Town.

Now though, ahead of this weekend’s clash with Lincoln City, a promising update has emerged on his fitness.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, Sunderland boss Alex Neil revealed that the plan is for Pritchard to get back out on the grass next week after making “really good progress” in his recovery. He will still miss this weekend’s tie against the Imps, but the latest on Pritchard’s fitness will be welcome news for Sunderland fans.

“Al’s made really good progress,” Neil said.

“As I’ve said previously, the injury isn’t as bad as was first feared. He’ll certainly miss this game, but I’m hoping that we should get Alex out on the grass next week.

“He will certainly help us in the remaining games once we get him fit.”

Crucial creativity

Although Sunderland have picked up back-to-back wins in his absence, Pritchard’s technical ability is always a miss. The former Spurs youngster holds ability above League One level, as shown by his impressive total of 16 goal contributions across all competitions (four goals, 12 assists).

Pritchard’s ability from set pieces and dribbling makes him a constant nuisance for defenders, and with some huge games approaching, it will be a big boost to have him back when fit.

Until then though, the sole focus will be on continuing their winning run against Lincoln City this weekend.