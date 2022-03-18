Walsall are back in action tomorrow away at Harrogate Town.

Walsall make the trip to Yorkshire in positive mood after their 2-1 win over Oldham Athletic on Tuesday night.

The Saddlers’ decision to part company with Matt Taylor and replace him with Michael Flynn last month has paid off and they have risen away from any potential relegation danger.

They will now be keen to have a good end to the season before focusing on the summer.

Walsall team news

Walsall could welcome Lee Tomlin back into the squad after he has missed the past two games with Covid.

Flynn told the club’s official website that Hayden White was struggling after the last match and Manny Monthe took a blow to his knee but they have had a few days to rest up.

Starting XI

Rushworth

Osadebe

White

Daniels

Monthe

Shade

Labadie

Earing

Kinsella

Miller

Wilkinson

On a roll

Walsall have lost just once in six games since Flynn took over and will fancy their chances of another positive result against Harrogate Town tomorrow.

Their opponents haven’t been in the best of form and haven’t won in their last five matches. Simon Weaver’s men have nothing to play for either.

Emmanuel Osadebe has been a hit playing right wing-back for the Saddlers recently and has had a new lease of life in that position having previously been used as a midfielder.

Conor Wilkinson is also enjoying himself at the moment and has fired an impressive five goals in his last six.