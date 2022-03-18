Hull City boss Shota Arveladze says Luton Town will be a “very tough” opponent for his side.

Hull City are back in action this weekend as they lock horns with promotion hopefuls Luton Town.

The Tigers go into the game on the back of their impressive 2-0 away win at Coventry City on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Richie Smallwood and Ryan Longman.

Their head coach is expecting a difficult game tomorrow and has said, as per the club’s official Twitter account (see tweet below):

🗣️ 𝐒𝐀: "They (Luton Town) are a very organised, physical team. They're on a good run (at the moment) so it's a very tough game. They're going to be a very tough opponent." — Hull City (@HullCity) March 18, 2022

Hull City situation

Hull City’s win over the Sky Blues has given them a bit of breathing room between them and the relegation zone.

The Yorkshire outfit are now in 19th place in the league and are 13 points above the bottom three with eight games left of the season to play.

Their away form has been better than their home and they haven’t been beaten on their travels in their last five outings on the road now.

However, Arveladze will be keen to put things right on home soil and they have lost their last four games at the MKM Stadium against Preston North End, Barnsley, Fulham and West Brom.

Luton Town make the trip up north this weekend in good spirits and are sat in 5th position in the table, inside the play-offs by a single point.

Nathan Jones’ side have had an impressive campaign and got back to winnings way in midweek with a comfortable 4-0 win over Preston. They also won their last away game at Coventry City.