Sheffield United loan man Charlie Goode is back with parent club Brentford after picking up an injury in training.

The on-loan defender has only made two Championship appearances for Sheffield United and it seems his time there may be over prematurely.

The 26-year-old spent the first half of the campaign with his parent club before heading back down to the Championship on loan in January.

Goode received a red card in Sheffield United’s 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers, meaning he missed the following three outings. As he was set to return, manager Paul Heckingbottom announced that he had returned to London to receive treatment on a cartilage injury.

However, it may not be as bad as it was originally feared for the Blades as Sheffield United’s head of player development Jack Lester has spoken out over Goode’s current state.

He told The Star:

“He’s back at Brentford.

“He’s had an injection and we’re waiting to see if it settles down. So he’s not with us.

“We’re hoping not [that he won’t miss the season]. We’re waiting to see how the last procedure went and we’ll see in a couple of weeks if it settles down.”

There isn’t too long left of the Blades’ Championship campaign with just 11 games left to play. They are still in a fight for the play-offs, and Goode may return just in time to help them across the line.

The quicker Goode can return to full fitness and squad contention the better as squad depth is crucial at this vital stage in the season.

Down to the wire

The top-six battle looks like it will go down to the final few points and you could make a case for any one of around ten teams being able to finish inside those coveted top six spots.

Heckingbottom has helped turn around Sheffield United’s season in his second stint as the club’s manager, however, his job is far from over.

Next up for Sheffield United is a home outing against Barnsley. The Blades will be strong favourites for this one as the visitors look likely to return to League One, sitting 22nd in the table.