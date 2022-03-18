Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt says Fulham loan man Marlon Fossey is out for the rest of the season.

Bolton Wanderers have been dealt a big injury blow.

Fossey, 23, has been a hit with the League One side since joining them.

However, he has played his last game for the Trotters this season after suffering a torn meniscus.

Bolton Wanderers’ boss, Ian Evatt, has said, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News:

“It’s not great news. He’s got a torn meniscus so he’ll be having surgery tomorrow and that will be him for the rest of the season.”

Blow for Bolton Wanderers

The North West outfit swooped to sign Fossey on a deal until the end of the season in the January transfer window to add some competition and depth to their defensive department.

Fulham gave him the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis to get some more experience under his belt.

The former United States youth international has since made 16 appearances for Evatt’s side in all competitions and has chipped in with a single goal.