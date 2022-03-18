England’s U20 squad has been confirmed for their upcoming fixtures against Poland and Germany, and a number of Championship talents have been included.

The Championship has helped produce a large selection of future England internationals over the course of time.

Current internationals Harry Kane, Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and more all tested their mettle in the EFL before making the step up, be it while on loan away from Premier League clubs or after starting out in the divisions.

Now, a host of new starlets have made it into the England U20s squad for their upcoming ties against Poland and Germany.

West Brom’s Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James, Blackburn Rovers talent Tyrhys Dolan, Derby County ace Luke Plange and Preston North End hotshot Cameron Archer have all been included in Andy Edwards’ U20s squad for the first time.

The new faces come in alongside a fine crop of English talents. A number of other Championship players have maintained their places in the squad too – Harvey Cartwright (Hull City), James Hill (Bournemouth), Nathan Wood (Middlesbrough), Tino Anjorin (Huddersfield Town, on loan from Chelsea), and Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Stoke City, on loan from Aston Villa) are all in the squad.

The chance to impress

U20s boss Edwards has called 2022 a “talent identification year”, so all of the aforementioned Championship prodigies included in the squad for the Young Lions’ upcoming fixtures will be determined to make the most of their opportunities later this month.

It gives the players a chance to test themselves against and alongside some of the game’s emerging stars, so it will be hoped that the new inclusions can flourish in a new environment.

England U20s play Poland on March 25th before returning home to face Germany’s youngsters on March 29th.