Derby County host Coventry City in the Championship at lunchtime today.

A hefty points deduction and the possible threat of liquidation has caused this to be a turbulent season for The Rams.

Wayne Rooney’s men have been defiant this year despite the odds being stacked against them, and have at times looked like they could stay up. However, safety looks almost out of reach now with only one win in their last six games.

If Derby County win they could move seven points ahead of bottom of the league Peterborough United but would remain in the relegation zone regardless of this.

A win for Coventry City could see them move up to 8th, just two points outside of the play-off spots. The Sky Blues must also be hoping for some consistency, losing three of their last four games.

Derby County team news

Striker Colin Kazim-Richards will be unavailable for selection, as he was carried off on a stretcher against Blackburn Rovers after obtaining an ankle injury.

Youngster Jack Stretton is also questionable after still being in the recovery stages of an injury.

Predicted XI

Allsop (GK)

Buchanan

Cashin

Davies

Byrne

Bird

Bielik

Lawrence

Knight

Ebosele

Morrison

Rooney should be commended this season for the job that he has done under unusual and difficult circumstances. The Rams have played some attractive and brilliant football throughout the entirety of this campaign, at times looking like they would escape the clutches of relegation. The pressures behind the scenes have seemingly caught up Derby County recently, and now look likely to play their football in League One next season.

Captain Tom Lawrence should also be applauded for his superb performances and leadership qualities that have surely boosted the morale of the squad.

The game kicks off at 12:30 on Saturday and could prove to be an interesting fixture between one side fighting for survival and another for a play-off spot.