Ipswich Town’s loaned-in playmaker Bersant Celina has said he “definitely” wants to come back to Portman Road again next season.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder returned to the club for a second loan spell last summer in one of Ipswich Town’s many eye-catching signings.

Celina first spent time on loan with the Tractor Boys while he was contracted to Manchester Cty back in the 2017/18 this season, and he has remained a popular figure among fans this season.

There are question marks surrounding his future with parent club Dijon FCO. Celina hasn’t flourished with the French club, leading to his loan exit, and now, the Kosovan star has made his stance on a potential stay at Portman Road clear ahead of next season.

Speaking with BBC Radio Suffolk (quotes via the East Anglian Daily Times), Celina revealed he “definitely” wants to come back to Ipswich Town next season, regardless of whether they win promotion or not.

“No, it doesn’t have to be,” Celina said when asked if the club had to get promoted for him to return in the summer.

“Obviously it’s what we want. If it doesn’t happen this season then I think, with the manager we have now, we will do it next season.

“I definitely want to come back to England and I definitely want to come back here. I’ve played a lot of games for this club and I really feel at home here. I’m happy.”

Could Ipswich Town win promotion?

There is still plenty of time for Ipswich Town to break into the play-off spots.

With eight games remaining, Kieran McKenna’s side sit in 9th place, six points away from the top-six. Although the Tractor Boys are in strong form, so are many of the teams around them. The likes of Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers have recovered after poor runs, meaning that Ipswich Town will have to hope for another slip-up or two from the teams above them if they want to make up ground.

Two crucial games are up next for McKenna and co, with ties against Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle awaiting.