Sunderland are set to face Lincoln City this afternoon in League One action.

Sunderland will be looking to make it three league wins in a row for the first time since September. The Black Cats are currently five unbeaten and have kept three clean sheets in their last four outings.

Lincoln City come into this one sitting 18th and are currently suffering an incredibly inconsistent run of form. Michael Appleton’s side should have enough to avoid the drop, however, it has still been a hugely disappointing campaign for the Imps.

Sunderland team news

Aiden McGeady has been training for a number of weeks now but is yet to feature since November through a knee injury.

Niall Huggins is thought to be out for the season through a stress-fracture injury he suffered at the end of September.

Danny Batth has returned to normal training following an ankle issue which kept him out for a few weeks.

Alex Pritchard was subbed off against Charlton Athletic, though it is believed his rolled ankle “isn’t as bad as we expected“.

Nathan Broadhead, who suffered a hamstring injury against Arsenal back in December, felt it slightly again on his return against Charlton Athletic. Subsequently, he’s missed the two most recent home victories, however, it’s believed it’s just a minor issue.

Lee Burge is back in training following heart complications after he contracted Covid.

Sunderland predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Winchester

Doyle

Cirkin

Wright

Clarke

Evans (C)

Matete

Roberts

Stewart

Defoe

Patrick Roberts bagged a goal off the bench against Crewe Alexandra last time out, so there’s a chance Alex Neil will opt to start him this afternoon.

Third time lucky?

Sunderland, at best, will be looking to finish inside the play-offs. The last two play-off experiences in the third tier have ended with no success for the Black Cats.

The last time these two sides met, Sunderland fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of a Chris Maguire hat-trick. The Wearsiders must ensure this isn’t allowed to happen again, as a loss could see them fall to 8th in the table.