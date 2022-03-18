Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell says Bolton Wanderers have done “ever so well” this season.

Crewe Alexandra take on Bolton Wanderers at home tomorrow.

The Railwaymen are currently bottom of the League One table and are staring down the barrel of relegation to League Two.

They are currently eight points from safety with eight games left to play of the campaign.

Artell has delivered his verdict on this weekend’s opponents, as per the official club YouTube channel:

“They’ve done ever so well. They might think they should be higher (in the table), I don’t know. They’ve spent a lot of money. I’m sure it’s not as much as some, I’m sure it isn’t, but they’ve still spent a lot of money relatively speaking to give themselves the best chance.

“They’re probably on par with where they should be really so for the first season back they’ve making a real good fist of it.”

Bolton Wanderers situation

It is easy to forget that Bolton Wanderers were only promoted back to the third tier last term and they have adapted very well to the step up a division.

Ian Evatt’s side are sat in 11th place in the table right now and are 11 points off the play-offs with eight matches to go.

Their chances of a late push for the top six are slim still but a couple of wins could give them an outside chance. They have lost three out of their last four though and were beaten 1-0 at home by Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

The Trotters boosted their ranks in the January transfer window by landing the likes of Aaron Morley, James Trafford, Dion Charles and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and their latest recruits have all slotted into their side nicely.

Crewe Alexandra have lost their last six home games on the spin and were beaten 2-0 by Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night. It has been a tough year for the Railwaymen and they need to start picking up some wins quick or they will be on their way back down.