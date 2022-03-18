Middlesbrough host Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday evening, where they will be hoping to progress to the semi-final for the first time since 2006.

Middlesbrough have knocked out two Premier League sides already in their cup run. They beat Manchester United on penalties at Old Trafford before a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in extra time.

Things don’t get any easier in the illustrious cup competition for Chris Wilder’s side, as they face European champions Chelsea at the Riverside tomorrow night in front of the BBC cameras.

The Blues have overcame two EFL sides in their three games in the FA Cup so far. They first beat non-league Chesterfield 5-1, before beating Plymouth Argyle in extra-time in the third round, and then coming from behind to beat Luton Town 3-2 in the fourth round.

BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson has had his say on how he thinks the game between Middlesbrough and Chelsea will pan out, and he doesn’t predict another upset.

“I fancy Tuchel’s team to get through this tie, although it won’t be easy,” said Lawrenson.

“Middlesbrough have had a brilliant time in the FA Cup so far, beating Manchester United and then Tottenham – but their run ends here.”

He predicts a 2-1 win for Chelsea.

Lawrenson is ‘competing’ with Mez Green, the singer of punk band LIFE, in his predictions, with the musician opting for another giant killing from Middlesbrough, opting for a 1-0 win for the home side.

Boro will fancy their chances especially considering the sides they have beat in their run to the quarters. If they beat Chelsea a place in the semi-final at Wembley awaits.

As well as Middlesbrough v Chelsea, the FA Cup quarter-final plays host to Crystal Palace v Everton, Southampton v Manchester City, and Nottingham Forest v Liverpool.