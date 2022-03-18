Swindon Town are back in action tomorrow away at Crawley Town.

Swindon Town make the trip to West Sussex on the back of back-to-back home wins against Oldham Athletic and Sutton United.

Ben Garner’s side are 6th in the League Two table and have their sights set on promotion to League One.

They are inside the top seven by four points with nine games left of the season to play.

Swindon Town team news

Swindon Town will be without midfielder Louis Reed this weekend as he is suspended after getting sent off against Sutton United on Tuesday night.

Garner has told the official club website that Crystal Palace loan defender Jake O’Brien should be available after missing the last match with a swollen ankle.

Striker Louie Barry injured his ankle against Salford City on 26th February and it is unknown whether he will be back for this one.

Brandon Cooper is out until the end of the season with a knee injury, whilst Joe Tomlinson has been sidelined for “a period of weeks” with a groin issue.

Predicted XI

Wollacott (GK)

Hunt

Baudry

Conroy

Odimayo

Aguiar

Payne

Iandolo

McKirdy

Davison

Williams

Impressive season

Swindon Town have had an impressive season under Garner and making the play-offs would be a fantastic achievement.

Crawley Town will be tough opponents for the Wiltshire club away from home but they haven’t won in their last five league games and have slipped down to 15th in the league table meaning they don’t really have anything to play for now.