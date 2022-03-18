QPR are reportedly poised to sign free agent goalkeeper Keiren Westwood.

With both David Marshall and Seny Dieng injured, the R’s look set to dip into the free agent market to bring in another option in between the sticks.

As per a report from West London Sport, 37-year-old Westwood is set to undergo a medical today (Friday) ahead of a proposed move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium as Mark Warburton scrambles to give himself another option in goal.

Westwood has been out of the game since last summer when he left Sheffield Wednesday upon the end of his contract.

His departure from the Owls brought an end to his seven-year affiliation with the Hillsborough outfit. Westwood, a 21-time Republic of Ireland international, played 199 times for Wednesday, keeping 73 clean sheets in the process.

Over the course of his career, he has also spent time with Carlisle United, Coventry City and Sunderland.

Now, with a move to QPR seemingly on the horizon, take a look at some of Westwood’s best moments in between the sticks to see what he could have to offer Warburton and co.