Bradford City are back in action tomorrow against Port Vale.

Bradford City boss Mark Hughes is looking for his first home win since taking over from Derek Adams.

His side have won back-to-back away games against table toppers Forest Green Rovers and Hartlepool United going into this one.

They have lost their last two home matches though and will be keen to get back to winning ways at Valley Parade.

Bradford City team news

As per the Telegraph and Argus, Bradford City will make late calls on Alex Gilliead and Elliot Watt ahead of this weekend.

Attacker Charles Vernam has made his return to training and is getting closer to his return to the action.

Lee Angol and Abo Eisa remain sidelined.

Predicted XI

Bass (GK)

Hendrie

Songo’o

O’Connor

Foulds

Sutton

Watt

Evans

Cooke

Pereira

Cook

Three wins on the spin?

Bradford City will be keen to have a good end to the season as Hughes looks to decide who he keeps for the next campaign.

Their chances of making the play-offs are slim now and most of their focus will start to turn on the summer and how they can improve.

Port Vale make the trip to Yorkshire in good spirits after beating Mansfield Town in midweek. They are 9th in the league table and are only four points off the top seven with a couple of games in hand on the teams above them.

The Valiants are in decent form right now and have lost just once in their last 12.