Newport County host Hartlepool United in League Two this evening.

The Exiles will be aiming to maintain their recent good form with a win tonight that could see them bolster their promotion hopes. The Welsh side are also undefeated in seven games.

The Pools on the other hand will be hoping to gain some consistency in the league, failing to pick up a win in their last two matches.

A win for Newport County would see them move above Northampton Town into second place, putting them just four points behind top of the league and local rivals Forest Green Rovers.

If Hartlepool United take all three points they jump above Salford City into eleventh place.

Newport County team news

Striker Courtney Baker-Richardson will not be available for selection after picking up a hamstring injury in February. Coventry City loanee Josh Pask will also be side-lined after also injuring his hamstring. Defender Priestly Farquharson has not featured for The Amber Army since January due to needing an operation on his knee.

Winger Courtney Senior it yet to make an appearance at Rodney Parade, a cruciate ligament rupture disrupting the first few months of his campaign. Veteran winger Kevin Ellison is also questionable, only just recovering from a facial injury after being attacked on a night out. However, it seems that the former Morecambe man is making return as he was named on the bench in the previous match against Carlisle United.

Predicted XI

Townsend (GK)

Haynes

Demetriou

Clarke

Norman

Dolan

Bennett

Azaz

Waite

Street

Telford

It is unlikely that James Rowberry would make any drastic changes to his side who are on a great run of form in the league. The former Cardiff City coach has done a superb job since taking over from current Walsall boss Michael Flynn.

After every positive result, the possibility of promotion to League One moves ever closer. Striker Dom Telford has been a real talisman in winning points for The Exiles and more experienced players such as Mickey Demetriou and Robbie Wilmott have really helped to nurture the youngsters in the squad.

The game kicks off at 19:45 this evening, it could prove to be comfortable win for County against a Hartlepool United side that are bound to finish in mid-table mediocrity this season.