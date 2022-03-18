Hull City youngster Keane Lewis-Potter has been named in Lee Carsley’s England U21 squad for the Young Lions’ upcoming fixtures against Andorra and Albania.

Since breaking through Hull City’s youth academy, Lewis-Potter has cemented himself as one of the Tigers’ standout stars.

At 21, the Hull-born talent has already played 113 times for the club’s senior side. In the process, he has netted an impressive 26 goals and laid on 12 assists, operating anywhere across the front three but mainly on the left-hand side.

Now, his displays in the Championship have earned him some international recognition.

As confirmed on Friday morning, Lewis-Potter has earned his maiden call-up to England’s U21 squad. It marks the first time the forward has earned an international call-up of any type, but it will likely not be the last.

Lewis-Potter is in the squad alongside fellow Championship talents such as Djed Spence, Joe Bursik and Lee Buchanan as the Young Lions prepare to face Andorra and Albania in two UEFA European U21 Championship qualifies. Also in the squad are Levi Colwill, Tommy Doyle, James Garner, Morgan Gibbs-White and Folarin Balogun, who are all on loan in the Championship from Premier League clubs.

A chance to impress

Lewis-Potter has already shown what he’s made of in the EFL, but an England U21 call-up gives him the chance to test himself on the international alongside and against some of football’s most promising youngsters.

The Hull City prodigy has already attracted transfer interest from the likes of Brentford and West Ham, but if he can impress for the Young Lions, surely his stock would only rise further.