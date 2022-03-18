West Brom youngster Ted Cann has joined Yeovil Town on loan, as announced by their official club website.

West Brom have let the goalkeeper head out the exit door again to get some more experience under his belt.

Cann, 20, has linked up with the Glovers on a one-month deal.

He is in line to make his debut for the National League side this weekend as they prepare to face bottom of the table Dover Athletic.

West Brom spell so far

Cann started his career on the books at Liverpool before leaving the Premier League giants at the age of 16.

West Brom subsequently swooped in to sign him after his departure from Anfield and he has since been a regular for the Midlands outfit at various youth levels.

He has been a regular for the Baggies’ U23s over recent times and has had a loan spell at Yeovil before in the past, as well as having stints at Worcester City and AFC Telford United to boost his development.

Cann will be looking to get plenty of game time under his belt over the next four weeks as the Glovers look to have a positive end to the campaign. They are comfortably in mid-table and don’t have much to play for now.

West Brom have a few players out on loan at the moment such as Josh Griffiths at Lincoln City, Callum Morton at Peterborough United, Zak Delaney at Bath City and Owen Windsor at Carlisle United and will see them all return this summer.