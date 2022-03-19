Charlton Athletic are back in action tomorrow at home to Burton Albion.

Charlton Athletic are in the hunt for back-to-back wins after beating Gillingham last time out.

The Addicks ended a run of seven games with victory against the Gills on Tuesday night.

Alex Gilbey scored the only goal of the game to help his side pick up a big three points in that one.

Charlton Athletic team news

Charlton Athletic have seen the likes of Jayden Stockley, Conor Washington and Corey Blackett-Taylor return to the squad over recent games which has been a boost.

Midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey has been sidelined for the whole of this season and played for the U23’s against Ipswich Town earlier this week and scored after just 25 seconds.

The Addicks will assess Akin Famewo ahead of this weekend’s game and he has resumed training after missing the past couple of games through illness.

Starting XI

MacGillivray (GK)

Clare

Lavelle

Pearce

Blackett-Taylor

Purrington

Gilbey

Dobson

Fraser

Washington

Stockley

Another win eyed?

Not having key players available has been a key reason behind Charlton Athletic’s poor run of form over the past month or so but they have no excuses now to not end the season on a high.

Burton Albion are no pushovers though and will be a tough test as Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink makes a return to The Valley.

They have Oumar Niasse and Adlene Guedioura in their ranks now and the former Premier League pair have adapted well to life in League One since their moves last month.