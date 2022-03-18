Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed that playmaker Bersant Celina is set to stay with the Tractor Boys over the course of the international break after turning down a call-up from Kosovo.

Celina, 25, has been a mainstay in Ipswich Town’s starting XI for much of this season.

The former Manchester City youngster reunited with the Tractor Boys for a second loan spell last summer and he has played 28 times across all competitions since, netting five goals and laying on five assists in the process.

With the international break approaching, it seemed as though Celina would be heading off to join Kosovo.

However, it has now emerged that the attacking midfielder will be staying at Portman Road so he can play in upcoming games against Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle.

As quoted by the East Anglian Daily Times, here’s what manager McKenna had to say on the matter:

“My understanding is that Bersant’s had some communication with the federation and made it clear that he really wants to stay next week and wants to be involved in a couple of important games that we have.”

A welcome boost

With the Kosovan playmaker staying on board, Ipswich Town will be hoping his presence can help pick up some invaluable points in their upcoming games against the U’s and the Pilgrims. Celina has been a key player this season, operating in a range of roles but mainly in attacking midfield.

McKenna’s side are looking to close the gap to the play-off spots and would do so with wins in their next two games, with Oxford United in 4th and Plymouth Argyle in 5th.

As it stands, the Tractor Boys sit 9th, six points away from the play-offs with eight games remaining.