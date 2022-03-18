Hibernian boss Shaun Maloney has said he thinks a permanent move for Fulham loanee Sylvester Jasper needs to be spoken about “pretty soon” as the end of the season approaches.

Fulham sent Bulgarian youngster Jasper on loan to Hibernian in January.

He had spent the first half of the season in League Two with Colchester United, where he netted three times and laid on two assists in 24 games. Now with Hibs, the winger has provided two assists in eight appearances.

Included in Jasper’s deal with the Scottish Premiership side is an option to make the move permanent in the summer, and Hibs boss Maloney has now opened up on said clause.

As quoted by the Edinburgh Evening News, Maloney said that he believes a discussion needs to take place “pretty soon”, before going on to add that he hopes to continue working with the 20-year-old next season.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I think that will have to be discussed pretty soon, yes.

“It’s difficult to really say anything until we’ve actually got something definitive but from my side, I’m really pleased with how he’s playing.

“I’m really pleased too, with how he’s progressing. He works extremely hard and like Elias, he’s one of the first to arrive and last to leave the training centre, so I hope that continues. “What I really see in Sylvester is a real hunger to improve so if that continues, then I certainly hope we’ll continue to work with each other next season.”

Looking ahead…

At only 20, Jasper still has his best years ahead of him. But, currently out on loan, it seems as though Marco Silva’s first-team is still a fair way away from the young forward.

The Cottagers have plenty of options ahead of him on the left-wing and in attacking midfield, so it may be best for the midfielder if he joins Hibernian permanently as he bids to make the step up to senior football sooner rather than later.

Overall, Jasper has played three times for Fulham’s first-team. Most of his game time has come for the U18s and U23s, scoring 22 goals and providing 23 assists in 66 games across both age groups combined.