Sheffield United full-back George Baldock is attracting interest from Greek side Olympiacos, according to reports.

Baldock, 29, is closing in on five years at Bramall Lane after joining the club from MK Dons in the summer of 2017.

Since then, the right-back has featured 159 times for Sheffield United, chipping in with five goals and 12 assists in the process.

Now, as per a report from Gazzetta, Baldock is fielding interest from the Greek Super League.

The report states that Greek giants Olympiacos are “examining” the Sheffield United man’s situation. The Piraeus outfit are said to have known of Baldock for a long time and he remains on their radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

Not only that but it is added that Baldock is in the process of activating his Greek citizenship, for which he qualifies through one of his Grandparents.

Baldock’s situation at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United are under no pressure to cash in on the defender. He still has over two years remaining on his contract with the club, so there is no danger of losing him for nothing in the summer either.

His game time has been more limited this season, though injury has played a part in that. Baldock has successfully nailed down a starting spot in early February and impressed on both the left and right-hand side, though he has now missed the last four games through a knee injury.

It will be hoped that he can return to the side sooner rather than later, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side firmly in the fight for the play-offs.