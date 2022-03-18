Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says Charlton Athletic will be a “tough” opponent for his side this weekend.

Burton Albion’s manager will be going up against his former club tomorrow.

Hasselbaink played for the Addicks during his playing days and spent the 2006/07 season at The Valley.

He ended up scoring four goals in 29 appearances for the London club before finishing his career with a spell at Cardiff City.

Hasselbaink has looked ahead to the game and has said, as per his side’s official website:

“It’s one of my old clubs, it’s a tough place to go. It’s going to be tough for them though as well. We’re going to make it as tough as possible, we want to attack them and do ourselves proud!”

He was said to be keen on replacing Nigel Adkins last year, as reported by London News Online, but nothing materialised in the end.

Charlton Athletic’s form

Charlton Athletic had won just once in seven league matches before their important 1-0 win over Gillingham last time out thanks to Alex Gilbey’s first-half goal.

The Addicks will be looking to make it back-to-back wins against Burton Albion to climb further away from the relegation zone.

They are currently 16th in the League One table, 10 points above the bottom four with nine games left to play. They have seen key players Jayden Stockley, Conor Washington and Corey Blackett-Taylor return from injury recently which has been a boost.

Burton Albion are four points above their opponents tomorrow and beat Fleetwood Town 3-2 in their last game. They have former Premier League striker Oumar Niasse up front for them these days and he has scored three goals in six games since his surprise move.

The Brewers haven’t won in their last five away outings, with their last win on their travels coming against Lincoln City back on 29th January.