Mansfield Town will assess Newcastle United loan man Matty Longstaff ahead of this weekend, as detailed on their official club website.

Mansfield Town are back in action tomorrow at home to struggling Stevenage.

Longstaff, 21, missed out of their last game against Port Vale on Tuesday night with a hamstring injury.

His side will make checks on him over the next 24 hours or so to see if he is ready to face Boro.

Nigel Clough’s side will also see how Lucas Akins and Stephen Quinn are as they prepare to take on Steve Evans’ side.

Mansfield Town spell so far

Mansfield Town’s move to sign Longstaff on loan in the January transfer window raised eyebrows across the Football League.

Newcastle United gave him the green light to head out the exit door to get some more experience under his belt between now and the end of the season after he spent the first-half of the campaign with Aberdeen.

The England youth international has been a hit at Field Mill so far and has scored three goals in five league games.

They will be hoping he is back available as soon as possible as they eye a promotion to League One this term.

Mansfield Town have slipped out of the play-offs after back-to-back defeats to Tranmere Rovers and Port Vale. However, before that they hadn’t lost since November.

The Stags have only lost twice in their last 16 outings and will see their game against 22nd place Stevenage as an opportunity to rise back into the top seven.