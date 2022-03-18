Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi says William Hondermarck will get more game time if he carries on working hard.

Barnsley’s head coach hasn’t given the midfielder many minutes since taking over from Markus Schopp in November.

Hondermarck, 21, has made seven appearances in all competitions this season for the Tykes, six of which have come in the Championship.

The youngster was on the bench in their game against Fulham last weekend but was left out of the 18-man squad in the 2-0 win over Bristol City on Tuesday night.

Asbaghi has said, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle:

“He was on the bench on Saturday and that’s more or less where he is. He is still a young player with good mentality who is learning a lot.

“He has the mentality to learn if he is not playing which is a must for a player of his age. He has to keep doing the hard work and he will get his chances.

“What he has is power and when he combines that with making the correct decisions he will be a good enough player to start or come off the bench. There is still some work to be done on that.”

Barnsley situation

Barnsley have turned a corner over recent weeks and will now fancy their chances of surviving in the Championship.

Their victory over Bristol City last time out leaves them 22nd in the league table and they are two points from safety behind Reading with nine games left to play of the season.

Asbaghi’s men are back in action this weekend away at Sheffield United and go into the game having lost just once in their last six league matches.

Hondermarck is having to bide his time for opportunities at the moment but provides useful depth to Barnsley’s ranks.

Prior to his move to South Yorkshire, he spent two years on the books at Norwich City after joining them from Irish side Drogheda United.

However, he didn’t make a senior appearance for the Canaries and was loaned out to League Two outfit Harrogate Town last term to get some experience under his belt.