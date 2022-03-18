Bradford City boss Mark Hughes says Charles Vernam is getting “very close” to his return to the action.

Bradford City’s attacker has been out with a hamstring injury.

Vernam, 25, is back training now with teammates ahead of their game against Port Vale at home this weekend.

He has made 24 appearances in all competitions this season and has chipped in with four goals and two assists.

Hughes has provided this update on his situation, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus:

“Charles has joined in again and he’s getting close. He continues to look good in training. He’s had six or seven days with the group as a whole so he’s getting very close.”

New era at Bradford City

Bradford City have a spring in their step following the appointment of Hughes and they have won their last two games against table toppers Forest Green Rovers and Hartlepool United away.

Their new boss has won 50% of his opening four games at the helm and will be looking to pick up his first home victory tomorrow.

Getting Vernam back will be a boost as the Bantams gear up for the final stage of the campaign and he provides them with another option in attack.

The forward moved to Valley Parade in February last year having previously played for the likes of Scunthorpe United, Derby County, Grimsby Town and Burton Albion.

Bradford City are currently sat in 13th place in the League Two after their past couple of matches and are 14 points off the play-offs with nine games left to play.

Their chances of making the top seven this term are slim and Hughes will be starting to think about which players he should keep this summer.