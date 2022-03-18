Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson says Glen Rea is out for the rest of the season.

Wigan Athletic’s loan man is now returning to his parent club Luton Town.

Rea, 27, went off injured against AFC Wimbledon earlier this month.

It now turns out he has ruptured his ACL and has played his last game of the campaign.

Richardson has said, as per a report by Wigan Today:

“Glen’s ruptured his ACL, so he’ll be out for the season. It’s so disappointing because, and I’d like to go on record, he’s been absolutely fantastic to work with.”

Wigan Athletic spell

Wigan Athletic swooped to sign Rea in the January transfer window to add some more experience into their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season.

He can play in either defence or midfield and that versatilely makes him a useful squad player but he saw his game time dry up at Luton this term, hence why he was allowed to head out the exit door on a temporary basis.

The Brighton-born man was handed his Latics’ debut on 5th February in their FA Cup defeat away at Stoke City and went on to make three appearances in League One.

He has been on the books at Kenilworth Road since 2016 and has played a key role in Luton Town’s rise from League Two to the Championship during his time at the club, playing 207 games for them to date.

Rea leaves behind a Wigan Athletic side who are eyeing a promotion back to the second tier and are currently chasing down top of the table Rotherham United.

Richardson’s men are 2nd in the table and are four points behind the Millers with two games in hand.