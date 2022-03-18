Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says Akin Famewo will be assessed ahead of the weekend.

Charlton Athletic’s manager says he has now resumed training.

The Addicks are back in action tomorrow against Burton Albion at The Valley as they look to make it back-to-back wins following their 1-0 victory over Gillingham on Tuesday night.

Famewo, 23, has missed the last two matches with illness.

Jackson has provided this update on his situation, as per the club’s official website:

“Akin [Famewo] has resumed training. He was quite ill and it has taken him a while to get over that. We are looking at him closely today and tomorrow. He is improving, but whether he will be available for the weekend is another matter.”

The centre-back’s last involvement in the squad was against Sunderland on 5th March and his last start was away at Sheffield Wednesday in late February.

Charlton Athletic season so far

Charlton Athletic moved to re-sign Famewo on a season-long loan deal from Norwich City last summer after he impressed them on loan in the last campaign.

He was given the green light to leave his parent club again to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Famewo has enjoyed plenty of football with the Addicks so far this term and has made 33 appearances in all competitions to date.

The Londoner has been on the books at Carrow Road since 2019 after they swooped to sign him from Luton Town as a youngster. He has since played once for the Canaries at senior level and has also been loaned out to Scottish side St Mirren in the past.

Charlton Athletic will make checks on him over the next 24 hours or so to assess whether he will be able to make it return against Burton. The good news is that he is back training and is in line to play a part between now and the end of the season.