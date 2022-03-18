Rotherham United boss Paul Warne says he is “hopeful” that Ollie Rathbone and Dan Barlaser can train today ahead of the weekend, reports Paul Davis.

Rotherham United are back in action tomorrow at home to Shrewsbury Town.

Their midfield pair have been struggling with injuries after they both went off in the 2-1 win over Lincoln City on Tuesday night.

Warne says they are progressing well though, with Rotherham Advertiser reporter Davis tweeting (see below):

#rufc boss Paul Warne "hopeful" Dan Barlaser and Ollie Rathbone will training tomorrow and prove their fitness for Saturday's Shrewsbury match. Neither trained today but both are progressing well. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) March 17, 2022

Key players for Rotherham United

Rotherham United will be hoping both Rathbone and Barlaser can return to the side as quickly as possible as they have both been key players for them this season.

The Millers remain top of the League One table as they chase down a place in the Championship for the next campaign. They are four points clear of 2nd place Wigan Athletic, who have a couple of games in hand, and are seven points clear of 3rd position MK Dons on the same number of matches.

Rathbone made the move to the ASSEAL New York Stadium last summer after an impressive spell at Rochdale and has adapted well to life in South Yorkshire. He provides useful competition and depth to their options in the middle of the park.

Barlaser has been an influential player for Warne’s side over the past three years and has made 42 appearances in all competitions so far this term, chipping in with nine goals and seven assists.

Rotherham United will be keen to carry on their impressive run of form tomorrow against Shrewsbury but it will be a tough game with the Shrews winning 5-0 last time out.