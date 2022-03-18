QPR are looking to sign former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Kieren Westwood, according to a report by West London Sport.

QPR are expected to tie up a deal for the veteran stopper today ahead of their clash against Peterborough United on Sunday.

Westwood, 37, has been without a club since leaving Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

He has since been weighing up his options as a free agent and is closing in on a new move now.

QPR latest

QPR are being forced to delve into the free agent market to add more cover and competition to their goalkeeping department following injuries to Seny Dieng and David Marshall.

Westwood would be a shrewd acquisition for the London club and is a vastly experienced player in the Football League, having racked up 498 appearances in all competitions so far.

He spent time training with League One side Crewe Alexandra earlier this season to keep up his fitness levels, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

The Republic of Ireland international started his career at Manchester City but never made a first-team appearance for the Premier League side before moving on for permanent spells at Carlisle United, Coventry City and Sunderland.

Sheffield Wednesday came calling in 2014 and he went on to make the number one spot his own at Hillsborough over the course of his seven years in South Yorkshire.

He played a key role in their run to the Play-Off final back in 2016 but the Owls were denied promotion to the Premier League by Hull City in the end.