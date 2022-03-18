Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted Sheffield United and Barnsley to play out a draw when the two sides meet at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Sheffield United host Barnsley tomorrow afternoon in what is a South Yorkshire derby.

Both sides are fighting for their own individual goals at different ends of the table, making it a massive game for the Yorkshire outfits.

Whilst the Blades are fighting for a play-off sport, the Tykes are battling against relegation.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side sit 9th-place in the Championship table on 58 points, and are just one point behind 6th-placed QPR, who occupy the last play-off spot. Sheffield United are without a win in their last two outings, a disappointing 4-1 loss to Coventry City and a controversial 0-0 draw to Blackpool (two goals wrongfully disallowed) being the two results.

As for Poya Asbaghi’s side, they are at the opposite end of the table, with them sitting in 22nd-place – just two points from safety. Barnsley have been on some great form recently considering their awful first-half of the campaign, with four wins, two draws and two losses in their last eight games.

Ahead of the derby, Sky Sports pundit has made a prediction for the tie, option for the honours to be even in a 1-1 draw at Bramall Lane.

“It’s not been a great week for Sheffield United. Beaten badly at Coventry last weekend, then held by Blackpool in midweek. They are back outside the play-offs looking in, although there is just a point between themselves and sixth.

“Barnsley are unbeaten in three, and got a great midweek win over Bristol City to give themselves real hope. There are just two points between themselves and Reading now in the battle for survival. A win would be incredible here, but a point would also be a decent one to take from their Yorkshire rivals.”

Big game for both sides

The Blades could move as high as 4th-place in the Championship table with a win as they look for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Depending on Reading’s result against Blackburn Rovers, a win for Barnsley could see them escape the drop zone for the first time in a while.

The game is in fact the early kick-off, and will be underway at 12:30pm tomorrow, live on Sky Sports.